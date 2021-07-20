BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 378.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 378.75 ($4.95).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised BP to a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered BP to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria bought 15,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, with a total value of £47,088 ($61,520.77). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £315.25 ($411.88). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,425.

BP stock traded down GBX 13.80 ($0.18) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 278.45 ($3.64). 56,420,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.93. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 315.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.31%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

