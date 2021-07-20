Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Up 20.5% in June

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 102,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 510.5 days.

BYDGF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.67.

BYDGF traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 577. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.87. Boyd Group Services has a 1 year low of $142.78 and a 1 year high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

