Bottos Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,344.00 (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. Bottos has a market cap of $611,155.79 and $8,344.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bottos coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bottos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012845 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.05 or 0.00758202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a coin. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 coins. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.