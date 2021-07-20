Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target Raised to C$5.00

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BNE. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

TSE BNE opened at C$4.81 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.30 million and a PE ratio of -6.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09.

In other news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,271,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$19,010,119.65. Insiders have acquired 21,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,194 over the last 90 days.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

