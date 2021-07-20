Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bonhill Group (LON:BONH) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of Bonhill Group in a research report on Friday.

Bonhill Group stock opened at GBX 10.25 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Bonhill Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm has a market cap of £10.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.98.

In related news, insider Jon Kempster purchased 68,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) per share, with a total value of £1,000,297 ($1,306,894.43).

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides business insight, analysis, and networking and research in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers InvestmentNews, which provides content, data, and information to advisers; Portfolio Adviser that delivers timely and insightful news and analysis; What Investment, a consumer monthly magazine for private investors who manage investments held in pensions and investment wrappers, as well as individual equities and property; and Expert Investor, which delivers news, insights, and analysis to fund selectors, institutional and wholesale investors, and high-net-worth advisers.

