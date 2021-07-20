BOLT (BOLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.62 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 15% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. One BOLT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $45,201.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00012266 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.59 or 0.00731330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

