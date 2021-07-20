Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “
Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.
