Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company’s principal product includes BDC-1001. Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Redwood city, California. “

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ BOLT opened at $13.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.58 and a current ratio of 22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $487.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

