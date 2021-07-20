BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.12% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSM. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSM opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

