Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.29. 783,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,785. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a current ratio of 233.60 and a quick ratio of 233.60. The company has a market cap of $333.65 million, a P/E ratio of -49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 81.26% and a net margin of 25.41%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $123,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

