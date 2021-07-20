Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Trading Down 2.8%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)’s stock price dropped 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $373.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.38). Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

