Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,238 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.46% of Blue Bird worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 147,716 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $3,791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLBD shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird stock opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $28.90. The stock has a market cap of $618.75 million, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

