Blockzero Labs (XIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.44 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0940 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $264,258.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00046638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.05 or 0.00743669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

