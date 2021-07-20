Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)’s share price rose 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 10,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 757,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

BLDE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Eric Affeldt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $94,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

