BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Enstar Group LTD’s Largest Position

Enstar Group LTD lifted its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 11.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,730,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 26.5% of Enstar Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Enstar Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $86,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $9,236,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 394,457 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

