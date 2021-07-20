BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Stake Cut by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 558,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 67,214 shares during the quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.48% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the first quarter worth $122,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $277,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,512. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

