BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYN. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 31,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund stock opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

