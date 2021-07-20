BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 184.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 771,570 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,092,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 61.1% in the first quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 858,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 325,784 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the first quarter worth about $5,449,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 59,695 shares in the last quarter. 22.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.