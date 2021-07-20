BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Down 53.5% in June

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the June 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $16.03. 15,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,504. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.79 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

