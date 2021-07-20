BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0403

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $19,946.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0403 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017134 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,788,846 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.