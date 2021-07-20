Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,936 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 271.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James started coverage on Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other Black Knight news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $7,035,383.88. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 334,449 shares of company stock worth $8,362,398 in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $78.44 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

