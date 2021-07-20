BitcoinZ Trading Down 37.4% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $2.54 million and $9,777.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00288653 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00118041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00146951 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006712 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

