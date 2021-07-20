Bitcloud Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $405,793.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,567.27 or 0.99814383 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.40 or 0.01166026 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.77 or 0.00336808 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.47 or 0.00413430 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005747 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00048784 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,050,347 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

