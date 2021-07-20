Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Major Shareholder Buys $15,300,000.00 in Stock

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) major shareholder Global Healthcare Ma Cormorant acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $15,300,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BMEA opened at $13.53 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.35). Analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

