BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.62 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $78.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.36. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 4,673 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $365,895.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,385,552.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total transaction of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,963 shares of company stock worth $4,700,861. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,621.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

