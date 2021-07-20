BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents Sells 140,840 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 140,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $2,006,970.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BLFS traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,446. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.46.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $2,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

