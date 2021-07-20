Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $126.72

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.72 and last traded at $126.69, with a volume of 4494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.87.

BHVN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.45.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.26.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2,139.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 92,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 88,521 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.6% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,345,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.