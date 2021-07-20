Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Short Interest Update

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $60,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $125,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Biofrontera by 1,570.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFRA opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.09. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 133.84%.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

