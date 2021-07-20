Bernard Jin Kim Sells 24,000 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,032,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,374.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bernard Jin Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.09. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

