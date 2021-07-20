Berkley W R Corp Takes $29.81 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,603,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,805,000. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 3.4% of Berkley W R Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.23.

Shares of WES traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.31. 19,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,871. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 3.93.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

