Berkley W R Corp Sells 1,257 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Berkley W R Corp cut its stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPOF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

