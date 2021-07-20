Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Shares in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 682,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Vickers Vantage Corp. I accounts for about 0.8% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 3.95% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $8,757,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,273,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $4,446,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at $6,760,000. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

