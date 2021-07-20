Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 147,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOFFU. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

OTCMKTS:JOFFU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 33,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,491. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

