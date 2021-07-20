Berkley W R Corp Makes New $4.63 Million Investment in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 465,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Zanite Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Zanite Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,989. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

