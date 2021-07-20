Berkley W R Corp Buys New Stake in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.09% of OTR Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTRA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $8,280,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,895,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,926,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in OTR Acquisition by 720.3% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 524,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 460,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $3,090,000. 64.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OTR Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OTRA remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for OTR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.