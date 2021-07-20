Berkley W R Corp Buys 155,164 Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA) by 89.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,164 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned about 2.27% of Americas Technology Acquisition worth $3,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $960,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Americas Technology Acquisition by 38.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 416,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,851,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Americas Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Americas Technology Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,350. Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA).

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.