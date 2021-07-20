Berkley W R Corp Acquires Shares of 175,000 Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,000,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,500,000.

Shares of MBTCU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.23. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,482. Nocturne Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

