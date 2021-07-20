Beetle Coin Price Down 33.4% This Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $117,932.06 and approximately $2,356.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

