Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 430.29 ($5.62).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price for the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Beazley alerts:

In related news, insider David Roberts bought 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 347.30 ($4.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 320.79. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.