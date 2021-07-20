Beaton Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 12.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,213,394,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

