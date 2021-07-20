Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $811,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,188,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,218,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 586,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,566,000 after buying an additional 20,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.46.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $99.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

