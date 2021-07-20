Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 523.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,949,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,499,000 after buying an additional 5,834,739 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 10,860,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,378,000 after buying an additional 4,500,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,841,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,973,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,103 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,034,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,636 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.14. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.