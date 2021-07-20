Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,850 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,839 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 595,011 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADT by 329.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,002,987 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after buying an additional 769,669 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ADT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 619,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. Equities analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

