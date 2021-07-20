Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,044 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,263,000 after purchasing an additional 111,739 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 983,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,477,000 after acquiring an additional 295,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,799,000 after acquiring an additional 31,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 276,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after acquiring an additional 54,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:GABC opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $941.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 653 shares of company stock valued at $24,269 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

