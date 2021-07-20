Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $204,000 Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 32.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,663,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $12,974,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 42.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $176.39 on Tuesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.41 and a 1 year high of $196.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In other Medpace news, insider Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $36,509.20. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 20,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $4,008,574.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,340,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,168,626.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock valued at $43,791,261. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

