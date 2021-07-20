Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $426,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.10. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $93,093.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPWR shares. Truist dropped their price objective on SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

