BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 20.23%.

NASDAQ BCBP opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

