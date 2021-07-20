BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

BATM Advanced Communications stock remained flat at $$1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

