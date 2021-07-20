Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BGH opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

