Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. AlphaValue upgraded Entain to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Entain currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Entain alerts:

Shares of GMVHF opened at $24.27 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.19. Entain has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.