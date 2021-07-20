Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF)

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded TomTom to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

OTCMKTS TMOAF opened at $7.30 on Friday. TomTom has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

